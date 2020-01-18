Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Where To Get Apples

Fighting is still very central to the experience in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but there are definitely plenty of other elements to be found in the game as well. Item collecting is one of those due to the cooking feature found in the game, but also sometimes as part of missions as well. A few of the early missions task you with finding apples and this guide will explain how you can find them on the map.

How To Get Apples

The first time you are tasked to find apples as Goku is a breeze, as the area is pretty linear since it’s at the start of the game. Where it can get a little more troublesome though is when you take control of Piccolo after the death of Goku. One of the missions here asks you to find apples for Gohan, which will require some searching.

If you look at the map to the top right of the screen, you’ll notice some icons that look like apples. Traveling over to these white apple icons will bring you to an area where the apples can be found, but you won’t receive them automatically.

Instead, you still have to search around and find the apples as sparkling icons on the ground. You don’t even have to interact with these icons or anything, as you can just fly or jump right over the area they are located, in this case within trees, and they will be yours.