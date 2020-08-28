Drake Hollow is full of useful and important crafting items, but few are as significant as the Glowstone Shard. These purple crystals are used to craft a ton of vital resources and tools. The game tasks you with finding some of them in order to progress, but doesn’t fully guide you in where they’re found. To help out, here’s how and where to get Glowstone Shards in Drake Hollow.

How and Where to Get Glowstone Shards

If you look at a Glowstone Shard long enough you might figure out the answer to this important question all on your own. Glowing a bright purple, the crafting material must come from something withing the Drake Hollow world. If you’ve explored a bit you should have an idea about where. The answer is all those big, purple crystals you keep running past.

Each map is a bit different, so we can’t direct you exactly where to go. However, Glowstone is found all over the place in the game. Search houses or forests, check on top of roofs or in hard to reach areas. Look for the big purple crystal formations that you can see above then just walk up to them and hit them to grab the valuables they hold inside. Each big crystal should drop a few Glowstone Shards for you to pick up and use, so try to grab them whenever possible. You definitely don’t want to have to go hunting these things down in a pinch.

So that’s how and where to get Glowstone Shards in Drake Hollow. Using this knowledge you should start to develop a few habits as you explore, gathering resources all along the way. Finding and harvesting these should be one of the more frequent activities, so get used to hitting purple crystals wherever you go.

- This article was updated on:August 28th, 2020