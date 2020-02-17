Dreams – How to Change Imps

Your Imp is your cursor and companion in Media Molecule’s Dreams, and you can personalize its appearance to match your tastes relatively easily. You’ll unlock a wide variety of different Imps by completing Imp Quests and reaching certain milestones in Dreams.

How to Change Your Imp

To change your Imp in Dreams, go to the main menu and select your profile on the right. From there, you can change the way your Imp looks by selecting customize my Imp on the left.

There are multiple options to select at the top of the screen, the first of which being Imp Surprise. Imp Surprise creates a random lineup of Imps using the parts you’ve already unlocked by playing Dreams, and it’s good if you want something a little different from the norm. The second option, Imp Carousel, is the one you’re likely looking for, as it lets you scroll through every Imp you’ve unlocked. My Imps, the third option, allows you to see very Imp you’ve personally saved by clicking the plus sign on the right side of the screen. You can’t save an unlimited amount of Imps, however, so it’s best to only save only your favorite Imps.

How to Unlock More Imps

In order to change your Imp, you’re going to have to unlock new Imps to choose from. To unlock new Imps in Dreams, you have to complete Imp Quests, which are missions that provide various rewards, including new Imps. Imp Quests can in the main menu by selecting My Imp Quests on the right side of your profile.

From here, you can view all of your in-progress Imp Quests as well as those you have yet to begin. Not all of these reward new Imps, but you’ll be able to see which Imp Quests give new Imps by checking for an Imp icon. Whatever Imp is the icon for the quest is the one you’ll receive upon completion.

- This article was updated on:February 17th, 2020