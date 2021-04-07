Update 2.22 has arrived for Dreams, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update bring the much anticipated indreams.me Audio Importer, which allows Dreams creators to import audio from external sources for use in their creations. Here’s everything new with Dreams in update 2.22.

Dreams Update 2.22 Patch Notes

What’s New?

Indreams.me Audio Importer: A new feature allowing dreamers to import audio from outside of Dreams into the game, for use in their creations. Head to our blog for more info. The importer also has its very own page in Dreams Workshop, where you’ll find the user guide, which has a full rundown of the features available and how to use them, and… AND… some handy how-to videos!

Other Improvements

Message of the Day Update: We’ve added QR code support to our Message of the Day system, meaning you’ll occasionally find a QR code there to take you elsewhere, outside of Dreams, like indreams.me perhaps.

A prompt will now appear on screen that points the player towards the latest version of a creation contained in a Collection. New Boot Image: For half the world, it’s springtime! The birds are singing, the sun is (starting) to shine. For the other half? Autumn is in the air! Our latest boot image for Dreams is the perfect reflection of the season, no matter which part of the world you’re in!

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where users were unable to delete local saves after receiving a full save message.

Based on player feedback, we’ve changed the language used in the notification when a creation of yours has been added to a Collection. This will make it clearer that this is what’s happened.

It’s quite clear that the major change in these Dreams patch notes 2.22 is the addition of the Audio Importer; it will be interesting to see how Dreams creators use this feature.

Dreams is available now for PS4. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Dreams website.