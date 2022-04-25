Dune: Spice Wars: How To Set Up Refinery To Harvest Spice

As you start expanding your empire in Dune: Spice Wars, you’ll need to harvest Spice. As you may or may not know, Spice is the most important thing in the world of Arrakis, since it is the only place in the Universe that contains it.

But, how do you begin harvesting Spice for yourself? You’re tasked with setting up a refinery to handle this, but not a whole lot of instruction on what you’ll need to do, so that is where we come into play. We will teach you how to get your hands on a Refinery and a Harvester, so you can begin getting all of the Spice on Arrakis!

Dune: Spice Wars – How To Get A Refinery To Harvest Spice

The first thing that you will need to do to get yourself ready to harvest is Liberate a Village that is near Spice. You’ll be able to see it on the map, as there is a Purple Icon that shows that there is a Spice Field nearby. To do this, you’ll need to craft some Military Units, select them, and Right Click on the nearby village. Make sure you have enough power to take them over, so you do not waste the time or resources.

Once you have taken over the village, you’ll need to Liberate them, rather than Pillage them. If you need the resources, you could Pillage now and Liberate later, but you may see some negative consequences to doing that, such as less material harvested. You could always work on pillaging other villages in the future for more materials or use the Village to create more buildings.

Speaking of Creating a Building, that is what you’ll need to do next. Left Click on the newly Liberated village, and you’ll see some information about the town. Things such as Wind Strength, the faction it belongs to, and if Spice is available to harvest. You’ll want to click on the Plus Sign under the Buildings tab and select the Refinery. You’ll need to make sure that you have 500 Plasticrete, 4 Fuel Cells, and 4 Days to create one.

Once you have created the Refinery, you’ll be able to utilize the Harvester, by Left Clicking on it, and selecting Deploy. You’ll also want to make sure that you select Auto-Return, so you do not lose your Harvester if a Sandworm is detected nearby.

Dune: Spice Wars will be available for Early Access on April 26th for PC.

- This article was updated on April 25th, 2022