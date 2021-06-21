Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – How to Change Abilities

Abilities in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance come in all shapes and forms. You can go almost invisible with Drizzt’s Blink, Taunt enemy groups with Bruenor, you get the idea. You start very limited at first, with only two abilities per character, and actually for a good while as you will be using these two skills for most of the early to mid game, but your toolkit expands as you progress through the new action-RPG title. You buy new abilities through your character menu, but not until you have the required level to do so. After you do get some new ones, if you want to actually use them, you need to equip them of course. Let’s find out how.

How to change abilities in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

As long as you only have the first two abilities you get right from the get-go, you don’t need to actually change anything. You use one by pressing the respective button, depending on your platform (ex. Y on Xbox or R on PC) and you can use the second ability by holding down the same button. The only change you can do between those two, is to choose which button prompt activates which.

To change that, go to your character menu and then scroll to your ‘Equip’ tab. On the bottom of the screen, on the left side, you will be able to see an ‘Abilities” icon. Press it and you will open your Abilities Loadout screen, like the one you can see in the picture above. From there, it’s simple. Click any of the abilities you want and it will change its respective button. As you only have two, those will be your only options.

After you manage to acquire more abilities from the ‘Moves’ tab in the character menu, they will be sent to the same palette as those two you have from the beginning. In order to equip them, you can follow the same exact process. Since you can only have two abilities equipped at a time, you need to choose which of the two you have unlocked will be used in battle. Be careful which ones you pick, as you can’t change your Ability Loadout after you embark on a mission. Try and experiment a lot with your new abilities, as you can find lots of different combos for your character, depending on the situation at hand.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.