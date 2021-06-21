Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – How to Change Difficulty

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is a true action-RPG with lots of difficulty options to choose from, depending on your overall strength. It doesn’t actually follow the same format as other games, with options like easy, normal, hard and the likes. The difficulty system is a little different, reminding that of Diablo III’s. You can increase a stage’s Challenge Level, which will make enemies significantly stronger per each tier, but with more loot in return. Below we are taking a look at how you can do this and what are the requirements for it.

How to change the difficulty settings in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Stop searching your options or character menu. While this is usually the case, you don’t change difficulty from those menus in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. What you need to do, is to go the mission select kiosk and interact with it. Choose the Chapter (stage) you want to tackle and then a new window will appear, showing you the available difficulty options. There are six in total:

1 – Adventurer

2 – Hero

3 – Guardian

4 – Champion

5 – Legend

6 – Ascended

You can choose any of the six and your mission will be set to that difficulty. If you successfully clear the stage at the option you chose, afterwards you will be able to see a checkmark next to that setting. What’s more important though, are the numbers on the right column. These indicate the recommended Combat Power you need to have, in order to be able to clear the quest. Your party’s combat power can be seen on the opposite side, on the left column, which if you are playing solo will show your own personal score instead.

However, don’t let that fool you and think that a higher Combat Power, means you can easily tackle the respective difficulty setting. Even if you have a higher score than the suggested one, higher difficulties have exponentially stronger enemies which can prove extremely tough if you are going solo into the stage. Usually, it is good to try and run a mission 1-2 difficulty levels lower than your actual power, in order to have a pleasant time. In a party though, feel free to tackle content of the same CP, as things will be much easier. The harder the quest, the better and more loot you’ll get, so you’d naturally want to complete missions of a higher difficulty, if you want to keep your gear relevant.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.