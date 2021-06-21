Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – How to Equip Items and Gear

You earned some loot from a stage in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance and you want to claim that loot and equip the new, awesome gear you received. Or, you bought some new potions and you want to equip them to your item palette. Whatever the case may be, you are in the correct place. Equipping weapons, armor and items in the brand new action-RPG is not as self-explanatory as it sounds, so below we have everything you need in order to understand how this process works.

How to equip gear and items in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

The most obvious part players will scratch their heads for, will be to how you actually receive and equipall of the new items you earned from quests. If you try and open the character menu while you are in any stage, you will see that it is not the same as if you were in the main hub area. There is no actual character menu, nor inventory or your Feats loadout. Instead, you will have your mission’s objective, a brief summary of the mission and info on loot that you’ve found up until that point, into that stage.

This means one thing, as you may have guessed. You can only equip new items and gear outside of quests, when you are back in your base. Change moves, adjust your loadout, everything can be done from there, and from there only. That said, as long as you are in your base, changing everything is very easy. You need to enter your character menu by pressing the respective button (ex. view/ back button for Xbox) and you will be able to see your available options. Scroll right to the ‘Equip’ tab, and here you will find your inventory. Simply highlight the piece of equipment you want from there, and click the confirm button again to equip it. Which sums up all you need to know, gear-wise.

If you want to change or equip new potions, in the same page at the very bottom, the ‘Useables’ icon can be found. Click it, and from there you will be able to see all of your unlocked and available potions and elixirs. Choose any of them you want, and then pick the slot you want to equip them at and confirm the action. You now have your desired potion equipped, so you can use it in stages.

How to claim new equipment

One last thing to mention is that before you actually equip any of the new items you got, you first need to actually claim those goodies you found. To do so, you need to go to the center of your base after a successful mission, and interact with the chest that can be found right in the middle. This opens a loot box-like window, and by clicking on the items you see there they are added to your inventory. You can either click on them one by one, or choose to open them all at once and then leave that menu. Opening your inventory afterwards, you will see that all of the items that were claimed from that chest, are now in here available for you to equip.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.