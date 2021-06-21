Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – How to Upgrade Potions

In contrast to other games, potions in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance are really important as they provides significant bonuses to your gameplay. There are a lot of different types, but you start your adventure with just a single one, which is also the most vital for surviving enemy encounters, the Health Potion. Others can be the Stamina Potion or various Elixirs with unique effects that help you as you progress through a stage. All these items can be upgraded further and in result, their effects will be boosted. In order to see how, take a look below.

How to upgrade potions in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Within your main base, you can find the Merchant in his kiosk, on the right side of the area. Interact with him and through the menu that will open, scroll to the right until you find the Upgrade Useable tab. Within this tab, you will find the list with every potion available in the game, and you will notice that only one is actually unlocked at the moment, the Health Potion. This one and every other potion or elixir in the game, can be upgraded by spending a certain amount of gold, with a varying price depending on the item you want to upgrade.

While the Health Potion can be upgraded right away, the rest of the locked items need to first be purchased so you can both use them and upgrade them. The process of buying them is pretty much the same as upgrading them, so simply spend the amount of gold needed by clicking on the respective potion or elixir you want to get. After you unlock them, you can spend gold again to upgrade them further. All of the items there have a certain level cap, with the price needed increasing as you level them up.

Every potion or elixir you have can be equipped through the Equip tab, from your character menu. Click on the Useables icon, select the ones you want and register them to your item palette. Then, as you are in a stage you will be able to use them with the corresponding button. All of the useable items are equally beneficial, but it is advised to focus most on the Health Potion for obvious reason, and the Potion of Heroism which can turn a battle in your favor, in an instant.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.