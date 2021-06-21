Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – Can You Play the Same Character in Coop

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is a coop action-RPG with four playable heroes, but sometimes you and the party want to play as the same character. Look, I’m not going to fault all of you for wanting to play as Drizzt and nobody other than Drizzt, but can you all do so within a party? In other cooperative games, such as Vermintide 2, you can only play as a character no one else is using, but can you play the same characters in coop in Dark Alliance?

You cannot play the same character in Dark Alliance in coop, but will be able to in an update post-launch.

At launch you cannot play as the same character in Dark Alliance while playing in coop. That means you cannot live out your fantasy of a four-player Catti-Brie party during the game’s release. I know, that’s not ideal, and I’m aware that developer Tuque Games confirmed in a Q&A that players would be able to play as the same character. Turns out the feature is not entirely dead in the water; it’s simply been delayed.

The official Twitter account for Dark Alliance had a bit of a busy day after players learned they couldn’t play as the same character at launch. On multiple posts it was shared that the feature would not be ready for launch. Key words here are, “not ready for launch.” Much like the couch coop feature, you will be able to play as the same character as someone else in the party after launch, though we don’t have a time-table for the update other than in the near future after release.

If it makes you feel better, Tuque Games also confirmed this in a press release they sent us. We were not given an estimate on how long it will be before this post-launch update arrives, but I would wager it’d be either before or as part of the first free DLC update. We’ll update this article once the feature is live.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is available June 22nd on Xbox Game Pass for PC and Console, PC (Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.