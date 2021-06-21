Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – What Are Tomes, Tablets, and Mosaics

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance has collectible tomes, tablets, and mosaics in each dungeon, and these each provide further insight into the setting of Icewind Dale and the popular Companions of the Hall. As iconic as the Companions and the Forgotten Realms may be, not everyone cares for lore, nor will they ever visit the Library tab in the character menu back at Kelvin’s Cairn. However, other games have tied experience and other rewards to their lore collectibles. So, should you collect the tomes in Dark Alliance, or are they best saved for those who care about world-building?

You should collect tomes, tablets, and mosaics in Dark Alliance only if you care about lore.

Tomes, tablets, and mosaics in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance only unlock lore entries within the Library tab of the character menu accessible within the player hub of Kelvin’s Cairn. They do not provide experience. They do not unlock gear. They are attached to an achievement, so completionists will want to hunt these tomes down, but they were going to do so regardless.

Suffice to say, tomes, tablets, and mosaics in Dark Alliance are here for those that care about lore and world-building. That said, that audience isn’t confined to existing Dungeons & Dragons fans. Wizards of the Coast have over four decades of stories set within the Dungeons & Dragons universe, and anyone who enjoys storytelling will want to give the lore entries unlocked by these tomes, tablets, and mosaics a gander. They are well written, lengthy, and provide a great deal of insight into the events taking place in Dark Alliance.

But, I also understand some people are simply here for the dungeon crawling, and not the Dungeons & Dragons license. If you count yourself among that group you can safely ignore hunting down tomes, tablets, and mosaics in Dark Alliance. However, if you’re the type to read lore entries, bestiaries, and character profiles in other games I recommend collecting these tomes, tablets, and mosaics. They’re worth the time and effort to locate if you value the worlds you’re playing within, and the Companions of the Hall setting of Dungeons & Dragons is widely considered one of the franchise’s best.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is available June 22nd on Xbox Game Pass for PC and Console, PC (Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on:June 21st, 2021