Dying Light 2: How to Activate a Windmill

Windmills are such a vital landmark when parkouring all over the zombie-ridden areas in Dying Light 2. They essentially serve as safe havens for you when night falls and you want a place to seek UV light or a resting place. You’ll be able to scout a few out after Hakon gives you the binoculars. In any case, these places are definitely the first to get going as they’ll be vital for your survival. Here is how to activate a windmill in Dying Light 2.

When you get to an area with a windmill, you’ll see that the blades are probably not rotating. Since that’s the case, that isn’t providing any electricity for the nearby buildings, making them uninhabitable for people when night falls.

To activate these windmills, you’ll have to do some parkouring. Funnily enough, activating them with parkouring will really test how well you can master the various techniques taught to you in the tutorial.

Most windmills will have some kind of moving mechanism that goes up and down. Timing is key because more often than not, you’ll have to jump towards these moving pieces and hang onto them. When hanging onto these moving mechanisms on the tower part, it’s very easy to lose footing because of the side switching and quickly drained stamina.

Before attempting to scale the tower of a windmill, it’s best to do this in broad daylight. You’ll also want to give yourself enough time to do this. Some windmills will definitely be harder than others to scale, and on top of that, some won’t even have a safe landing pad at the bottom if you fall.

Activating windmills is also a really good way to farm early levels towards your parkouring skill tree. Not only will you passively earn XP to get more skill points for that tree, but upon activating a windmill, you’ll be rewarded with a hefty amount of additional XP.

Dying Light 2 is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2022