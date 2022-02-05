Dying Light 2 – How to Claim Twitch Drops for Free Rewards

Dying Light 2 has high momentum going for it right now, even so much that it’s at the top of the most viewed games on Twitch right now. Techland has a free campaign going on for the game right now for simply watching people play it on the streaming platform. You’ll get free rewards for doing so. Here is how you can get started and earn free rewards via the Twitch Drops program for Dying Light 2.

How to claim Dying Light 2 Twitch drops

In order to get these freebies in Dying Light 2, you’ll have to watch someone live streaming the game. The viewership is well above 100,000 so there will be plenty of people, including names like MoistCr1tikal, who are playing through the game.

You’ll need a Twitch account and a TechlandGG account to get these rewards. Make sure you have your Twitch linked to Techland’s official website so you can then redeem those items in-game. Once you do that, just start watching streams.

There are three rewards that you can get. You can earn The Extinguisher (Axe), the Timeout (1H blade weapon), and a Protective Mask headgear for your character in-game. For each hour of gameplay you watch, you can earn one of these three items. So in total, you have to watch any stream for three hours to get all the rewards. The cool thing is, you don’t have to watch one person’s stream for all that time. You can hop around between streamers to add to the cumulative watch time.

When you hit the hourly threshold, Twitch will notify you that your drops are ready to claim.

If you want to get the rewards, but want to avoid spoilers, you can simply watch the stream and mute the tab on PC. Don’t actually mute the stream or else it won’t count you as actively watching. You can alternatively just have someone streaming the game on your phone and put it away for a few hours. That also counts as participating in this event.

This promotion lasts until Wednesday, February 9 at 4PM PST.

Dying Light 2 is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.