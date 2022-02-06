Dying Light 2: How to Get Secret Frying Pan of Destiny Weapon

You want a secret weapon during the zombie apocalypse you say? Well, it is dangerous to go alone, take this… Pan of Destiny.
In Dying Light 2 you can find a secret frying pan weapon known as the Pan of Destiny. You can only attain said ultimate weapon from a Space Chicken that you can run into during the mission Now or Never. The quest, known as Space Cock, will eventually lead you to the reward of a Mjöllnir like frying pan that will leave you feeling similar to Thor. I say this because the frying pan will act as a never ending like boomerang weapon, as you can throw it at zombies only to have it always faithfully return unbroken. So, if you want this wacky weapon in Dying Light 2, prepare yourself to prostrate before the space chicken, Brunek.
How to find secret weapon mission, Space Cock
Toward the end of the main story, you will be taken to the Stronghold to confront the leader of the Renegades, Colonel. As always upon arrival you will have the choice between brawling your way through or sneaking into the compound, but do not head to the quest marker straight away if you desire the Pan of Destiny. Keep searching up the staircase inside the stronghold until you come across one of the top rooms with an orange tent. The tent is initially blocking your view, but make sure to find the caged chicken inside, so you can do what any sane person would do, talk to it.
It is important to note that this is definitely not your only opportunity to visit Brunek, but it is certainly the most convenient.
So, put storming the castle on hold and talk to the chicken. This chicken will then explain that they are from space, having crash landed they are now trapped on earth, and can only go home if you find a spaceship part for them, which they’ll mark on the map for you.