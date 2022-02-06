Dying Light 2: How to Get Secret Frying Pan of Destiny Weapon

You want a secret weapon during the zombie apocalypse you say? Well, it is dangerous to go alone, take this… Pan of Destiny.

In Dying Light 2 you can find a secret frying pan weapon known as the Pan of Destiny. You can only attain said ultimate weapon from a Space Chicken that you can run into during the mission Now or Never. The quest, known as Space Cock, will eventually lead you to the reward of a Mjöllnir like frying pan that will leave you feeling similar to Thor. I say this because the frying pan will act as a never ending like boomerang weapon, as you can throw it at zombies only to have it always faithfully return unbroken. So, if you want this wacky weapon in Dying Light 2, prepare yourself to prostrate before the space chicken, Brunek.

How to find secret weapon mission, Space Cock