Dying Light 2: How to Skip Time to Night or Day

Time is a core aspect of Dying Light 2, with day and night providing drastically different experiences for both combat and exploration. Thankfully, there is an easy way for players to skip time to either day or night to take care of certain quests or explore certain areas. Each time of day has its own benefits, so you’ll want to skip back and forth fairly often to experience everything the game has to offer. Here’s how to skip time to either day or night in Dying Light 2.

How to Skip Time in Dying Light 2

To advance time in Dying Light 2, all you have to do is sleep in any safe house. Each safehouse is equipped with a place to sleep and a stash to store items, so you can choose any safehouse on the map. Just approach the bed and interact with it to fast forward to the start of the next day or the start of the next night. That’s all there is to it.

Day vs. Night in Dying Light 2

Daytime and nighttime are very different in Dying Light 2, even more so than in the first game. During the day, the streets are much safer since most of the infected are sleeping inside the dark buildings. At night, the infected roam the city in greater numbers and can even begin a chase sequence with you if you are spotted by a Howler. More dangerous infected also come out at night just like in the first game, and the only safe zones are the areas covered in UV light.

Dying Light 2 even throws an additional wrench into the mix, only allowing you to stay in the darkness for a limited time before your infection timer runs out. This can be restored by taking a break near a UV light or by using an Immunity Booster, however, so it’s not a guaranteed death sentence.

While nighttime may be a lot more dangerous than daytime, the potential rewards are worth the danger. Since the infected are all outside for the most part, you can venture inside abandoned stores and buildings to loot their contents without having to contend with all the sleeping infected inside. If you can brave the danger, you will be rewarded with great gear and weapons.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later this year.