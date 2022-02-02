Dying Light 2: Should You Assign the Water Tower to the Peacekeepers or Survivors?

The first portion of the main story in Dying Light 2 revolves around the control of a local water tower, and once you reclaim it, you’ll be forced to choose between the Peacekeepers and the Survivors as the owners of the tower. While this may seem like an important story decision, this is just the first of many water towers and other faction buildings that you can assign in Dying Light 2. These will tip the balance of power in the city in the direction of the Peacekeepers or the Survivors, but the first water tower doesn’t affect all that much. Here’s what to do with the first water tower in Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 Water Tower Decision: Peacekeepers or Survivors?

The water tower decision isn’t as big of a deal as you may think it is. In Dying Light 2, water towers and electrical substations can be assigned to either of the two factions in order to unlock certain rewards. This water tower is no different. It’s just the first of many that you’ll encounter on your journey.

With that being said, the water tower decision comes down to which reward you want the most. Both options will bring water to the city, but the Peacekeepers and Survivors each have their own unique line of rewards that will affect the city.

If you choose the Peacekeepers, then car traps will be placed in the streets of Villedor, arming them with explosives so you can take out groups of infected more easily. If you choose the Survivors, then ziplines will be placed all around Villedor, helping you get around the rooftops faster. As you unlock more water towers and electrical substations, you can assign them to either faction to progress further down their respective unlock trees. You aren’t locked into one faction or the other, so take a look at the full list of rewards and plan accordingly.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later this year.