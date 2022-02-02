Dying Light 2: The History Lesson Guide – Where to Investigate the Square

The History Lesson is an early side quest in Dying Light 2 that tells players to investigate the square, but many players are having trouble figuring out what exactly they’re supposed to investigate. The quest itself is quite simple on paper. The quest giver sends you to a local memorial to learn about some of Villedor’s history, but you have to interact with certain parts of the memorial in order to proceed with the quest. A few of them are quite obvious, but there’s one in particular that’s hidden really well. Here’s how to investigate the square in The History Lesson quest in Dying Light 2.

Where to Investigate the Square in Dying Light 2

To see what you need to investigate, hold R3 to activate your Survivor Sense. This will highlight all clues in red, making them much easier to see. The first thing you need to investigate is the plaque in front of the monument itself. This will trigger a short bit of dialogue, but it’s not enough to finish the quest. The next thing you need to investigate can be very hard to see, but it’s actually not too far away.

The other investigation point is a tree that is located a short distance to the right of the monument. You’re looking for marks left on the tree from the incident. It’s a strange thing to require players to investigate, but once you’ve taken a look at it, that should be all you need for this quest.

Dying Light 2 has plenty of other quests like this where it will drop you into a search zone and force you to find everything on your own without any objective markers. If you ever find yourself stuck in a quest like this one, just rely on your Survivor Sense and make sure you check every little thing in the search area.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later this year.