While you’ve been exploring Villedor in Dying Light 2 you’ll always benefit from a steady supply of Medicine, especially in the harder difficulties. From the very beginning, you were introduced to the Crafting system and the invaluable Medicine recipe is the first one you get. The recipe calls for 1 unit of Honey, and 2 units of Chamomile. You’re even brought to a forested area in which you can fairly easily find beehives and patches of Chamomile naturally spread across, however, past the intro you might find it more difficult to find them at first. Here’s our guide on Where to Find Chamomile in Dying Light 2!

Dying Light 2: Where to Find Chamomile

Chamomile is fairly simple as a flower, with a daisy-like appearance, sporting yellow cones, and white rays, and can be found commonly on rooftop groves. They appear in the game in small patches along the grass and will appear alongside wooden beehives, birdhouses, lavender plants, and UV Shroomz. The groves you find these resources on are scattered around the city, and can sometimes be guarded by enemy mobs you’ll have to fight off. You’ll often find several of each type of item here, and these will prove vital to harvesting for survival supplies.

What’s fascinating about the rooftop groves and grassy patches on which these flowers will thrive is that it indicates how the game world is gradually allowing its post-apocalyptic landscape to be overtaken by nature once again. You’ll want to check these areas from time to time, as while you can potentially find these in other random grassy areas, it’s good to have a rough idea of where to find them when you’re running low.

This concludes our guide on Where to Find Chamomile in Dying Light 2! Be sure to check out our other helpful guides below as well as our review.