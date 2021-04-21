Update 1.34 has arrived for Dying Light, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Dying Light released their 1.34 update today (Enhanced Edition 1.26) preparing the field for their much anticipated Rust crossover event. That said, the update is implemented only on PC for the time being, with the console versions coming up mid-May, as they announced. New outfits, skins, weapons and more are this event’s and DLC’s highlight. Rust saw a sudden rise due to its recent-ish new content and updates, so a collaboration with Dying Light feels like a natural choice for the popular survival game.

Dying Light Update 1.34 Patch Notes

The full patch notes list is yet to be revealed, however, it is very likely to assume that the whole update is data for making the Rust crossover event work like a charm. After we have an update announcement from the Dying Light team about it, we will update this article accordingly. For the time being, take a look at what Dying Light x Rust event are bringing into the game.

“The Rust crossover event and the Rust DLC will come to PC on April 19, 19:00 CET. The event’ll last for a whole week (until April 26, 19:00 CET).

Both the crossover event and the Rust DLC will appear on consoles mid-May.

Now, let’s put all that equipment to good use and see just how long you can survive against flesh-hungry zombies and ruthless bandits. What’s more, the scientists from Rust must’ve heard about the Harran virus and have come to investigate the deadly pathogen. Surprise them with your amazing parkour skills and show them what you’ve learned from years of fighting the infected. They’re not the only enemies you’ll encounter, though. In both the Slums and the Old Town, you’ll find outposts full of Rais’ bandits. They’re dangerous places, but you’ve been to such by now, haven’t you? Crash through the front door and wreak havoc among the enemy lines or take them silently, through stealth. They won’t know what hit them, and you’ll leave with powerful elemental C4 explosives. You’ll use them better anyway, right?

The combination everybody needed! See what happens when two worlds of survival are brought together and meet in the midst of a zombie apocalypse! Don’t worry, though, we won’t leave you without proper equipment. Grab the free Rust DLC to get a set of unique items that will help you make it through the dangers of the unforgiving world.

When your life’s at stake, there’s only one thing you can do—grab whatever you find and use it to your advantage. Like that Heavy Plate outfit that’s apparently all the rage and will show everyone around how inventive you are. Or the Salvaged Cleaver with which you’ll chop both zombies and bandits as if they were veggies (quick disclaimer: do NOT eat the zombies! Or the bandits!). Prefer fighting from a distance? Then shoot your enemies with the Custom SMG or the Rust Assault Rifle, the latest advance in unconventional weapon-making. And for the final piece of your survivor’s kit—the new buggy, Rust Bucket—the capstone of your engineering skills. You can be sure it’ll put to shame all who have ever doubted your talent as well as remind you that nothing is impossible. Even building a car in the middle of a post-apocalyptic wilderness.

The bundle contains:

Heavy Plate outfit

Buggy skin — Rust Bucket

Short axe — Salvaged Cleaver

SMG — Custom SMG

Assault rifle — Rust Assault Rifle”

Dying Light is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.