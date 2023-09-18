Easiest Way to Steal a Legendary Item from Thorne’s Stronghold and Escape in Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

“Steal a legendary or better item from Thorne’s Stronghold and escape” is the task Piper Pace gives us in Stage 9 of her Fortnite questline. While this sounds simple enough, this quest is currently bugged and needs to be completed in a specific way. This guide covers the easiest method to complete the quest and the steps you need to take to ensure your progress registers.

How to Steal a Legendary or Better Item from Thorne’s Stronghold and Escape in Fortnite

Make your way to one of Kado Thorne’s strongholds on the Fortnite Island. That’s Eclipsed Estate, Rumble Ruins, Relentless Retreat, Slappy Shores, Sanguine Suites, or his building in Mega City.

Landing at Rumble Ruins may save you time, as you’ll need to visit its vault in the next step of the questline. I chose Relentless Retreat, as it’s the Stronghold I’m most familiar with and has a handy Rift outside for a quick escape.

To ensure your quest progress registers, don’t pick up a weapon of Legendary (orange) or higher quality before entering the Stronghold. I could only complete this quest by entering without a Legendary weapon and leaving with one Mythic weapon.

Easiest Method to Complete Piper Pace’s Stage 9 Quest

Enter the Stronghold and eliminate the High Card boss. Pick up their Mythic weapon, but don’t pick up the keycard, as tempting as it is. Watch out for turrets, NPCs, and any Fortnite sweats looking to steal your loot.

Sprint out of the building and get as far away from the Stronghold as possible. I used the Rift outside Relentless Retreat, and the quest popped for me as soon as I started to glide.

As long as you picked nothing else up, the “Steal a legendary or better item from Thorne’s Stronghold and escape” quest should be completed as soon as you leave the area. No need to loot Thorne’s vault, as the quest implies. Work smarter, not harder!

If you’re still having trouble completing the quest, you can rest easy knowing that Epic is aware of the issue and is currently working on a fix. It took me four total attempts, with the method listed above being successful.

Speaking of easy methods, check out our guide on securing forecast data from Forecast Towers to complete a weekly quest and earn some XP. Happy heisting!

This quest was written while playing Fortnite Chapter Four Season Four on Xbox Series X.

