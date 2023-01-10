Easy Method to Claiming Capture Points in Fortnite

Claiming capture points in Fortnite is one of the new weekly quests. Like the catch fish quest, it is a five-step quest that starts with one and adds a few with each step. By the end of this capture points quest, you’ll likely have captured around 15 to 25 capture points. Since it is a fairly new mechanic introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4 and you’ll need to capture a lot to get through this quest, here is the easiest way to claim capture points in Fortnite.

Claim Capture Points Fast in Fortnite

The quickest way to claim capture points in Fortnite is to drop into a POI, quickly grab a weapon, and start claiming the capture point as fast as possible. Though this will generally cause a lot of noise and enemies may come in to eliminate you, if you’re hiding in a good spot, you can eliminate them first.

If you aren’t confident enough to do this bombastic approach, then another way to claim capture points fast in Fortnite is to loot up and circle back to forgotten POIs. For example, if you land behind Frenzy Fields and then make your way up to the POI after enemy squads have moved on, you can claim, or even reclaim if they have gotten it already, the capture point.

Either way you go about claiming capture points, know that there are only nine capture points in the entire Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 map. Because the map in this chapter and season only has nine POIs, or big named locations, there are only nine capture points centered in these locations.

This quest may take some time but be sure to aim for one or two capture points each match. Whether you do it in squads, alone, or with a tamed wolf or two, you’ll be able to complete all five steps of this quest and earn 80K XP in no time.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023