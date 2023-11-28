Easy Way to Get 3 Kills With 1 Magazine Fast in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To earn the Gilded camo for most weapons introduced in Modern Warfare 3, you need to get three kills with one magazine ten times. Produced from the sweat of our camo grinds, this guide contains tips and tricks to quickly get the kills you need and earn your gold gun.

Tips and Tricks for Getting 3 Kills with 1 Magazine in CoD: MW3

Getting three kills with one magazine will have slightly different approaches depending on your weapon of choice, but the tips below will help you on your camo journey for any weapon in Modern Warfare 3.

Use the Biggest Magazine

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Getting three kills with one magazine is much easier when said magazine is enormous. Pop open the Armory and equip the biggest (or second biggest) mag you own.

Now I know what you’re thinking. What about my movement, reload, and ADS speeds? Worry about those after your gun is all gold and shiny because right now, you need every bullet you can get.

Play Hardcore

Image: Activision

Hardcore isn’t as scary as the name suggests. Enemies take far fewer bullets to kill, making it the best game mode for camo and challenge grinding. You will die—a lot. But you’ll also be able to easily pull off stunts like triple kills, making killing three enemies with one mag much easier.

My favorite camo grinding combo is Rust Kill Confirmed, which can earn you a gold camo in just a few games. Get used to seeing both Terminal and Rust if you’re in for the camo mastery grind.

Play on Terminal

Image: Activision

Love it or hate it — I’m in the former camp — Terminal is camo-grinding heaven outside of Hardcore. It’s the map where I’ve completed the most difficult challenges, including collaterals, triple kills, and, of course, three kills with one mag.

Fire up the Terminal 24/7 playlist and have fun stomping and getting stomped. It’s chaotic, unfair as all hell, and the perfect map for snipers. What happens on Terminal stays on Terminal, so don’t be afraid to camp if needed.

Reload After Every Third Kill

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As impressive as killing six enemies with one magazine would be, that’s only going to count as one set of kills. Make sure to reload after every third successful kill with one mag.

You should also get out of the habit of reloading after every kill, which I’m certainly guilty of. Don’t reload before three kills, and reload immediately after three kills. Easier said than done with an itchy reload finger.

If you’re looking for camos to grind while playing MWZ, check out our guide on all Zombies Mastery camos in Modern Warfare 3. Zombies are much easier to hit than real people.

This guide was written while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023