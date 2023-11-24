Easy Ways to Get Operator One-Burst Kills in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Nothing like a burst of energy – and bullets – to start the day and get some unlocks and challenges. Here is the easy way to get operator One-Burst kills in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3: Easy Ways to Get Operator One-Burst Kills

Camos and challenges may sometimes fit like peanut butter and jelly, but most of the time they feel like water and oil, or even kerosene. You see, while there are some unlocks that don’t require much of you other than playing the game naturally and perhaps a weapon selection, some are basically “go to Mount Everest, naked, hand-walking and singing a pitch-perfect rendition of The Diva Dance from Fifth Element”. Well, thankfully, if you play your cards right, there are some ways you can tackle these requirements.

That’s the case of the DG-58 Priceless camo, which will have you get 10 operator One-Burst kills. As you know, the DG-58 and other weapons feature a burst firing mechanism that will shoot consecutive bullets by only pressing the trigger once. As you might be thinking, getting a One-Burst kill will require a lot of precision and power. Well, thankfully, there is a solution for all of that, and that is called Hardcore Mode.

But before you venture yourself into the match, here are some things you can pick up to help your case. First off, pick up the Gunner Vest which you can unlock at level 20 and will spawn you with max ammo and an improved reload speed.

Next, Commando Gloves. Since Hardcore matches can get, well, hardcore, being able to reduce or eliminate any vulnerability or opening for the enemy to attack you is imperative. Therefore, equipping Commando Gloves will help you survive a bit more by enabling reloading while sprinting. That means that you can escape from conflict and reload your weapon while you are at it or just be prepared for the next confrontation, fast.

And that’s all you need to tackle the One-Burst kills in Modern Warfare 3! If you want the most encounters possible, you can go ahead and do some Hardcore Free-for-All matches, or if you feel like you need an extra layer of protection, go ahead and do some Hardcore Team Deathmatch. You can even consider doing some Domination since you will have a better idea of where enemies are thanks to the capture zones. But anyway, a lot of options for you, so get Hardcore and land those One-Burst kills!

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2023