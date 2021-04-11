Update 1.06 has arrived for eFootball PES 2021, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Konami released this new update earlier this week and the patch brings in a lot of new content to eFootball PES 2021. Aside from updated team names and uniforms, Konami has also changed the faces of 128 new players as well.

This update is one of the biggest the game is going to get so there’s a lot to read in the patch notes. You can read the full patch notes for the game posted down below.

eFootball PES 2021 Update 1.06 Patch Notes

Updates and Additions

New season data for BRASILEIRÃO ASSAÍ 2021 and BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B 2021 (Brazil) implemented.

New season data for Liga Profesional de Fútbol (Argentina) implemented.

New season data for Campeonato PlanVital (Chile) implemented.

Team names, uniforms, and emblems for several teams from Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR (Colombia) changed.

Updated names for players on several national teams.

Updated club team names.

New/updated club team uniforms.

Updated club team emblems.

Updated national team uniforms.

New/updated face models.

New/updated player portraits.

New manager portraits.

Updated player names.

Updated stadium data.

New cleat models.

New ball designs.

Updated cinematics and animations.

New/updated commentary data.

Global Improvements

A variety of minor adjustments have been made to each mode to improve the overall gaming experience.

eFootball PES 2021 is available now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. For more info about this week’s patch, you can visit the official website.