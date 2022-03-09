Elden Ring Bloodhound’s Fang: How to Get the Best Curved Greatsword in the Game

Among the many Curved Greatswords in Elden Ring, the Bloodhound’s Fang is considered by many as the best, thanks to its ability to deal high damage, apply blood loss, and fit a wide array of builds thanks to its relatively low requirements. The weapon is also highly regarded thanks to its Bloodhound’s Finesse skill, which is capable of dealing heavy damage and creating distance between you and the target. Now, so that you can get your rands on an S-Rank weapon as fast as possible, we will tell you how to get the Bloodhound’s Fang Curved Greatsword early in Elden Ring,

How to Get the Bloodhound’s Fang, the Best Curved Greatsword in Elden Ring

You can obtain the Bloodhound’s Fang Curved Greatsword in Elden Ring by heading to the Forlorn Hound Evergaol, located north of the Bridge of Sacrifice, and then challenging and defeating its boss, Bloodhound Knight Darriwil. For those who are still new to the game, you can start an Evergaol boss battle in Elden Ring by interacting with the seal located in the middle of the arena.

To defeat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil, focus not on blocking, but on dodging his attacks and finding opportunities to strike, as he will showcase a ferocious moveset, capable of breaking your guard easily. After getting the Bloodhound’s Fang you will be able to wield the weapon efficiently with 18 Strenght and 17 Dexterity.

It’s important to point out that, just like with all the other weapons in the game, the weapon will only reveal its utmost potential when paired with a build that focuses on its strong suit, which is, in the case of the Bloodhound’s Fang, its ability to scale well with Dexterity.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2022