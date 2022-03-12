You’ve successfully found the Haligtree Medallion in Elden Ring and can use the Grand Lift of Rold to go to a secret location. This area is just west of the Mountaintops of the Giants you got to explore earlier but features heavier snowfall which reduces your visibility. This can make it hard to spot landmarks, so it’s important to have a map handy so you can chart your course. Read on for our guide on Where to Find the Consecrated Snowfield Map Fragment in Elden Ring!

Where to Find Consecrated Snowfield Map Fragment in Elden Ring

From the Consecrated Snowfield site of grace immediately outside the Grand Lift of Rold where you enter, go directly north, riding Torrent to avoid the enemies. You’ll eventually come up to a cliff, where you can ride to either side to descend, or drop off, as Torrent absorbs most of the fall damage. Keep riding north and a little west past a frozen stream and you’ll spot the map post. Don’t forget that when a map is not filled out, you can also spot the post in overworld areas on your otherwise empty map here.

The area where you find the map post has much better visibility and has plenty of goodies including a giant-drawn cart you can rob nearby. There are plenty of locations and ruins visible from the map you’ve uncovered, whether you’re looking for another sealed tower, exploring the caves, or wish to discover the fascinating Ordina location.

This concludes our guide on Where to Find the Consecrated Snowfield Map Fragment in Elden Ring! Be sure to check out our other guides, including the map for the Mountaintops of the Giants, and our review.

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.