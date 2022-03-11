Some secrets are clearer than others in Elden Ring, and one is the Consecrated Snowfield area still left hidden after you explore the Mountaintops of the Giants. This area is along the path to the Haligtree, and can only be accessed once you hoist the Haligtree Secret Medallion at the Grand Lift of Rold. Finding these pieces might be out of the way, but it leads to a highly worthwhile area of the map. Read on for our guide on Where to Find the Haligtree Medallion (Both Halves) in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring: Where to Find the Haligtree Medallion (Both Halves)

Half #1: Village of the Albinaurics

If you’ve already found the Village of the Albinaurics, venture to its site of grace in southwestern Liurnia. For those who have not already found it, be sure to check our guide, it is accessible from the ground level, through a murky bog area south of the Folly on the Lake site of grace. This half will be held by Albus, who is disguised as a pot just uphill from the village’s site of grace, past a dangerous perfumer enemy. Strike the pot once the coast is clear and speak to Albus, similarly to how you found Boc, and he’ll give you the first half.

Half #2: Castle Sol

For the other half, make your way to the northernmost reaches of the Mountaintops of the Giants, and be sure to have your map ready if you don’t already. Get through this dungeon, Castle Sol, and face its boss, Commander Niall. Once you win, go past the area you fight him and retrieve this piece.

Once you have the medallion, go to the Grand Lift of Rold and cycle through the actions so you hoist the secret medallion, and you’ll be able to access this new territory.

This concludes our guide on Where to Find the Haligtree Medallion (Both Halves) in Elden Ring! Be sure to check out our other guides, and our review.

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.