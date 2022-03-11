Elden Ring: Where to Find the Haligtree Medallion (Both Halves)

Get more mileage from the Grand Lift of Rold with this MacGuffin!

March 11th, 2022 by J.R. Waugh

Elden-Ring-Haligtree-Medallion

Some secrets are clearer than others in Elden Ring, and one is the Consecrated Snowfield area still left hidden after you explore the Mountaintops of the Giants.  This area is along the path to the Haligtree, and can only be accessed once you hoist the Haligtree Secret Medallion at the Grand Lift of Rold.  Finding these pieces might be out of the way, but it leads to a highly worthwhile area of the map.  Read on for our guide on Where to Find the Haligtree Medallion (Both Halves) in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring: Where to Find the Haligtree Medallion (Both Halves)

Elden-Ring-Grand-Lift-of-Rold

Half #1: Village of the Albinaurics

Elden-Ring-Village-of-the-Albinaurics-Map-1

If you’ve already found the Village of the Albinaurics, venture to its site of grace in southwestern Liurnia.  For those who have not already found it, be sure to check our guide, it is accessible from the ground level, through a murky bog area south of the Folly on the Lake site of grace.  This half will be held by Albus, who is disguised as a pot just uphill from the village’s site of grace, past a dangerous perfumer enemy.  Strike the pot once the coast is clear and speak to Albus, similarly to how you found Boc, and he’ll give you the first half.

Half #2: Castle Sol

Elden-Ring-Castle-Sol-Map

For the other half, make your way to the northernmost reaches of the Mountaintops of the Giants, and be sure to have your map ready if you don’t already.  Get through this dungeon, Castle Sol, and face its boss, Commander Niall.  Once you win, go past the area you fight him and retrieve this piece.

Once you have the medallion, go to the Grand Lift of Rold and cycle through the actions so you hoist the secret medallion, and you’ll be able to access this new territory.

This concludes our guide on Where to Find the Haligtree Medallion (Both Halves) in Elden Ring!  Be sure to check out our other guides, and our review.

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE Elden Ring
Elden Ring Katana Locations
Elden Ring Katana Locations: Where to Find a Katana in Elden Ring
Elden Ring Fire's Deadly Sin Incantation
Where to Get Fire’s Deadly Sin in Elden Ring
Elden Ring Hoarfrost Stomp
Where to Get the Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War in Elden Ring
The Next Elden Ring Trailer is Leaking All Across the Web
Elden Ring Valkyrie’s Prosthesis Location: How to Use and What It’s For
Trending on AOTF
Hardest Bosses in Elden Ring
Hardest Elden Ring Bosses Ranked: 10 Boss Battles That Will Make You Rage Quit
Best Shields in Elden Ring
Best Shield in Elden Ring: Top 10 Shields to Help You Block Every Attack
Rune Farming
Get Millions of Runes Per Hour With This Elden Ring Farming Route
Elden Ring Fortnite Meme Messages
Japanese Elden Ring Players Don’t Get the Fortnite and Finger Meme Messages