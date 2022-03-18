Elden Ring Flail Location: Where to Get a Flail

Elden Ring players can make use of a wide array of weapons as they face the fearsome bosses featured on the Lands Between, which includes a few highly damaging Flails. Now, and to help all of those currently looking to make use of a Flail during their journey, we will tell you where and how to get all flails currently available in From Software’s Elden Ring.

Where to Get a Flail in Elden Ring – All Flail Locations

In total, you can find 5 different Flails during your journey throughout the Lands Between, going from the average version of the weapon to the magically imbued Bastard’s Stars Flail. With that said, you can check out where to find each Flail currently available in Elden Ring below:

Flail: Likely the first Flail you will be able to obtain during your playthrough in Elden Ring. You will be able to get the weapon by opening a chest inside a wagon located northeast of Gatefront Ruins. To wield the weapon, you will need to have at least 10 Strength and 10 Dexterity.

Chainlink Flail: Can be found by defeating many of the Pumpkin Head enemies around the Lands Between. To wield the weapon, you will need to have at least 18 Strength and 12 Dexterity.

Family Heads: Can be obtained by defeating the Necromancer Garris boss on the Sage's Cave rea, located southwest of Wyndham Ruins. To wield the weapon, you will need to have at least 8 Strength, 18 Dexterity, and 16 intelligence.

Nightrider Flail: Can be obtained by defeating the Night's Cavalry boss located o the Weeping Peninsula area. Defeating the boss will also reward you with 3,400 Runes. To wield the weapon, you will need to have at least 10 Strength and 24 Dexterity.

Bastard's Stars: Can be obtained by exchanging the Remembrance of the Naturalborn item with Enia at the Roundtable Hold. You will need to defeat Astel, Naturalborn of the Void on the Lake of Rot region to obtain the Remembrance. To wield the weapon, you will need to have at least 8 Strength, 22 Dexterity, and 22 intelligence.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.