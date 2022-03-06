Elden Ring: How to Buy Ghost Glovewort 1, 2, and 3

For Elden Ring players, or the Tarnished, renowned Spirit Ashes are important for boss fights that they may have trouble with. Fighting tough bosses can be a challenge if your Spirit Ashes are defeated as soon as they are summoned. It would be a waste to have such weak partners when fighting these enemies. That is where Ghost Gloveworts come in. Not sure how to buy them? We have got you covered.

How to Buy Ghost Glovewort 1, 2, and 3 in Elden Ring

Ghost Glovewort is an upgrade material in Elden Ring and is used to strengthen up your Spirit Ashes in the game. You can purchase an unlimited number of Ghost Glovewort from the Twin Maiden Husks Vendor in the Table of Lost Grace. However, you will need to show the vendor a Ghost Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing [1] to unlock the three tears of Ghost Glovewort to purchase. You will need to go to Nokron Eternal City to find the Ghost Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing [1].

After getting to the Nokron Eternal City Site of Grace, go out of the door straight and the item will be sitting on a corpse next to the gazebo.

Purchasing Ghost Glovewort 1, 2, and 3

Once you have the Ghost Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing [1], head back to the Twin Maiden Husks Vendor at the Roundtable Hold and present them with the item. Afterward, you can purchase any Ghost Glovewort levels 1, 2, and 3, infinitely.

Here is how much each level of Ghost Glovewort costs:

Ghost Glovewort [1]: 1200 Runes

Ghost Glovewort [2]: 1800 Runes

1800 Runes Ghost Glovewort [3]: 2400 Runes

