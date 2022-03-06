After defeating many of the fearsome foes waiting for you in the Lands Between, Elden Ring players will, in some cases, receive special boss weapons, capable of dealing massive damage when used in the right way. With that said, differently than many of the other weapons available in the game, boss weapons can only be upgraded in exchange for Somber Smithing Stones of different levels. Now, to help you upgrade your desired weapon and unleash all of its potential here’s where to buy level 3 and 4 Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring.

How to Buy Somber Smithing Stone 3 and 4 in Elden Ring

You can buy level 3 and 4 Somber Smithing Stones from two different sources in Elden ring, with the first one being ”Smithing Master” Iji, on Liurnia of the Lakes. Iji will be located in front of the Road to the Manor Site of Grace, and even though his stock is extremely useful, he will only be able to sell you three Somber Smithing Stone 3, and three Somber Smithing Stone 4. With that said, you can buy an unlimited amount of Somber Smithing Stones 3 and 4 from the Roundtable Hold’s Twin Maiden Husks, after giving them the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (2) key item. You will be able to get the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (2) key item, by defeating the Crystalian bosses featured in Altus Tunnel. After getting the item, just head to the Roundtable Hold and give the item to the NPCs to add the items to their stock.

Now that you know how to unlock the ability to buy an infinite amount of level 3 and 4 Somber Smithing Stones, don’t forget to also check out how to unlock the ability to buy level 3 and 4 normal Smithing Stones in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.