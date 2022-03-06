Elden Ring players can make use of various items to upgrade their weapons, which is, needless to say, a must if you plan on facing many of the game’s late-game bosses head-on. With that said, you can actually buy the smithing stones needed for that from the Twin Maiden Husks, but how can you actually unlock the ability to buy the items? To answer that, and more, here’s how to buy both level 3 and 4 Smithing Stones in Elden Ring.

How to Buy Smithing Stone 3 and 4 in Elden Ring

To be able to buy level 3 and 4 Smithing Stones in Elden Ring you need to first find and then give a Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (2) to the Twin Maiden Husks on the Roundtable Hold. With that said, you will be able to get the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (2) key item by going to the Sealed Tunnel area, located on the Altus Plateau, and then hitting an illusory wall located right of the area’s Site of Grace. After doing that, you just need to follow the path down to find a chest, which will feature the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing item. After getting the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (2) key item, you just need to, as we said above, give the item to Twin Maiden Husks, which will allow them to add the Smithing Stones to their stock.

To recap, here’s how to unlock the ability to buy Smithing Stones 3 and 4 in Elden Ring:

Go to the Sealed Tunnel area, located on Altus Plateau.

Hit the illusory wall located right of the tunnels Site of Grace.

Head down past the illusory wall until you find a chest.

Open the chest and get the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (2) item.

Go to the Roundtable Hold and give the item to the Twin Maiden Husks to unlock the items.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2022