Elden Ring – How to Get Haligdrake Talisman – Ledge of Tutorial Area (Stranded Graveyard)

The Stranded Graveyard is going to be the very start of your journey in Elden Ring. Just before you take the plunge into the tutorial section of the game you’ll see a corpse to pillage above you with no way to get to it. In this guide we’ll explain how to get this treasure in the Stranded Graveyard and what it is.

How to Get the Haligdrake Talisman Stranded Graveyard Treasure

If you’re looking for an answer and you haven’t yet made your way out into the world, you’re going to have to wait a bit and come back for this treasure. The one thing you’re going to need to get this treasure is your horse Torrent as you’ll need to make your way to a back entrance to the Stranded Graveyard in order to get the treasure.

To get here you’re going to want to head to the Seaside Ruins Site of Grace and then due west of the spawn point you’re going to want to head off the ledge where you can drop down. There are multiple platforms alongside the cliffside that will allow you to reach the bottom. In the Northwest corner of that beach area you will find the back entrance to the cave.

The cave is narrow with the only objective in there being the ability to pick up the Haligdrake Talisman.

What is the Haligdrake Talisman

Like other Talismans, your character can equip these items for different stats buffs, boosts, and damage reduction features. The Haligdrake Talisman in particular boosts your damage negation to holy effects.

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2022