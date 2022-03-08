Elden Ring: How to Get to the Church of Inhibition and Avoid Madness

The Church of Communion is a location that many Elden Ring players are seeking out for a variety of reasons, but many people are having trouble reaching the place. Most Elden Ring players are seeking the Church of Inhibition to acquire maiden’s blood for Varre’s questline, while others are just looking for the Finger Maiden armor set that can be found there. The problem is, there’s a tower that inflicts Madness upon anyone who attempts to approach the church, eventually killing them. Here’s how to get past the Madness tower and reach the Church of Inhibition in Elden Ring.

How to Reach the Church of Inhibition in Elden Ring

There’s an easy route to help you reach the church without dying from Madness, but you have to follow the path exactly or you may end up taking too much damage. You can see the route in the video below or keep reading on for more detailed instructions.

First, travel to the Mausoleum Compound Site of Grace to the west of the Minor Erdtree. Summon Torrent and ride northwest until you reach the cliff’s edge. Very careful drop down the side of the cliff by landing on the platforms sticking out of the cliffside.

Once you make it to the ground, ride west until you reach Bellum Highway. Then, ride up the slope located to the east of Bellum Highway on the other side of the trees. If you see patrolling enemies, you’re on the right path. Continue east up the sloped path until you reach a wall. From there, drop down to the north next to the big yellow tree and continue northeast along the path until you reach a small dropoff.

Drop straight down and continue forward up the sloped path until you are attacked by rats. Head east under the stone pillar past the rats until you reach the field in sight of the Madness tower. Hug the western cliffside wall and use it as cover to hide from the tower. If you have any Madness accumulated, wait for it to dissipate before moving on.

Hug the cliffside until you reach the road. Ride as fast as you can along the road with the trees to the south. Again, if your Madness meter is getting close to full, take cover and wait it out. Continue riding south past the ruined tower and you’ll reach the Frenzied Flame Village. There are enemies here, but you can ride past them.

Ride to the western edge of the village, then and then use the sloped path to the northeast to ride up to the Madness tower. Follow the road to the west and it will take you direclty to the Church of Inhibition where you’ll find a Site of Grace to rest at. The Madness tower may spot you in the open as you ride to the church, but just keep riding.

Festering Fingerprint Vyke Invader

You’ll be invaded by Festering Fingerprint Vyke when you reach the church, but just make a break for the Site of Grace so you can unlock this fast travel point and heal. If Vyke kills you after you’ve unlocked the Site of Grace, you’ll respawn there and Vyke will be gone.

Maiden’s Blood Location

Next to the Site of Grace is a dead maiden that you can use for Varre’s questline. This maiden’s corpse also contains the Finger Maiden armor set, which has very little defense but is super lightweight. Now that you have the Site of Grace unlocked, you can come and go from the Church of Inhibition as you please.

