Mohgwyn Palace is a blood-soaked, twilit realm underneath Caelid in Elden Ring. It is littered with horrendously powerful enemies that will make short work of unprepared adventurers, so be wary before going this way. However, this area is made to be explored, and you’ll find some amazing rewards if you even take a little bit of time to explore the region. But you’ll have to do some work to get to this area, so read on for our guide on How to Reach Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring: How to Reach Mohgwyn Palace

To reach Mohgwyn Palace, you’ll need to use the Pureblood Knight’s Medal key item you get after completing the Varre Questline and speaking to Varre afterward. You can initiate this questline just next to Limgrave’s First Steps site of grace after beating Godrick the Grafted, and, while the quest is long, this reward can be incredibly helpful. Not only does this item warp you directly there, but it can also lead you to one of the best spots for farming runes in the game.

Using the medal will present you with the choice to go to the Audience Grounds. Choose yes and you’ll end up in this region, facing stone steps going through an archway. Follow this path to get to the Dynasty Mausoleum Entrance site of grace, secure your fast travel route to the area, and be sure to explore from here. Be cautious, the enemies nearby can summon deadly, giant skeleton allies to crush you if you choose to linger.

This concludes our guide on How to Reach Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring! This area was first visible if you looked up in the Siofra River area, to spot the mausoleum atop the cliff towering above you.

Elden Ring is out now on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.