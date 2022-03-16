To reach the Cathedral of Manus Celes in Elden Ring, players will need to put the work in, as it is deeply tied to the sidequests of characters and NPCs that dwell in the Lands Between. Though upon progressing along the sidequest of the associative characters, players will find themselves being granted access to an area that might have at first confounded them when they ventured into the Liurnia region, in the cliffs above and beyond the normal approach that can be taken by players. This guide will get into the details surrounding the Cathedral of Manus Celes and how to get there in Elden Ring.

How to Reach the Cathedral of Manus Celes

The Cathedral of Manus Celes is a location that can be visited after enough progression’s made in Ranni’s questline. After the defeat of Astel, Naturalborn of the Void. An elevator behind the boss chamber takes the player all the way up into the cliffs above the Village of Albinaurics, up into an area called the Moonlight Altar encompassing several ruins. an Evergoal, a Witch Tower, and the Cathedral of Manus Celes itself.

This is pretty late into the Ranni questline if players are interested in committing to the endeavor, with numerous steps that would have come before their access to such a lift is given. Specifically, players would have had to defeat the Demigod Radahn, take the secret treasure of Nokron, followed a sequence of events in Nokstella below the Ainsel River which would have led the player across the Lake of Rot which finally results in an encounter with Astel, Naturalborn of the Void.

For players looking to wrap up Ranni’s questline, the Cathedral of Manus Celes can be reached by venturing straight ahead along the paths of the Moonlight Altar‘s Site of Grace. This will put them directly in the vicinities of the church. Though, a familiar face will soon find itself in front of you, as it swoops down from the sky and into the front of the Church preventing your entry. Glintstone Dragon Adula, who you first fended off at the Three Sisters, before Ranni’s Rise. You are free to skip the dragon and move into the church itself, continuing with the questline in a hole below the depths of the Church.

Though for players who are interested in exploring the regions surrounding Moonlight Altar further, it is home to numerous enticing rewards. Some powerful sorceries can be gotten from solving the puzzle of Chelona’s Rise, and defeating the Glintstone Dragon Adula who guards the entrance to the Cathedral. The Evergoal to the North West gives arguably one of the best spirit ashes that can be acquired in the game if players aren’t interested in putting gloveworts towards upgrading other spirit ashes that they would encounter in their travels at the Siofra River.

With all this information in mind, players are free to exercise discretion as to whether or not they’ll consider putting the effort in towards reaching the Cathedral of Manus Celes, but should they be intrigued by the notion, they are in for a lengthy ride.

