Elden Ring – How to Use Gestures

Taunt your opponents or show your appreciation to allies.

February 24th, 2022 by William Schwartz

Gestures have long been part of the Dark Souls meta and gestures have returned for Elden Ring.  Whether you’re looking to thank a co-op partner for a job well-done or taunt an opponent in PvP, here’s how you use Gestures in Elden Ring.

How to Use Gestures in Elden Ring

The Gesture feature in Elden Ring is accessed from a menu in game depending or through motion controls (PlayStation).  If you’re playing on the Xbox or PC with a controller you’ll need to press the Options/Menu Button.  This will open a main menu with a list of items on the left hand side.  On the right you will find a number of different gestures in the right hand side of the screen.

To access your gestures you will simply hover the one you want to use and the press the A/Cross Button to perform the gesture in game.  The PlayStation version has a similar feature, but a unique one as well that allows you to use motion controls.  You can activate gestures with a motion control gesture. Simply hold the Triangle button and then tilt your controller in the correct direction to make your character perform a gesture. You can see the associated motion controls for each gesture in the menu.

Switching Gestures in Elden Ring

Gestures can be changed much in the same manner that you use them, but instead of pressing the USE button you would select the Switch Button (Y/Triangle).  This will bring up a menu of all the gestures that you’ve collected in the game.

That’s all there is to know about gestures in Elden Ring and how to use them.

Elden Ring is available now on the Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

