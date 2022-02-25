Elden Ring Level Cap: What is the Maximum Level in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is now released and players will frantically be wanting to prepare themselves for everything that the long-awaited experience has to offer. From menacing bosses to a world of great mystery, this is certainly an experience you don’t want to miss out on. Ultimately, players will be wanting to level up quickly throughout the experience and learn about how much they can indeed level up. This guide article will discuss what the Elden Ring level cap is for players of the latest FromSoftware game.

The Max Level Cap In Elden Ring

Firstly, it should be noted that leveling in Elden Ring is linked to skills. With 8 stats in total to level up, there is a vast variety of directions that the player can take in deciding what the best stat to level up first is. If you want to level up stats, you can visit a ‘Site of Grace’ and utilize runes that the player has to level up a chosen stat.

The more levels you obtain, the higher the number of runes you will have to spend to progress to the next level. The max level cap for stats is 99 and there is no ‘soul’ level cap for players, at least not one that has been found yet.

Leveling skills to their max level will take a lot of time and while you are progressing through bosses you may be focused on how fast you can level up the stats you will be utilizing the most throughout the experience. All of the stats are as follows:

Arcane

Dexterity

Endurance

Faith

Intelligence

Mind

Strength

Vigor

As can be observed, the stats are diverse for you to choose from. Will you be leveling up in Elden Ring this month?

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 25th, 2022