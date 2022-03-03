Elden Ring Poise Explained: How to Increase Poise and What It Does

Elden Ring is a stat builders dream, allowing you to customize just about every aspect of your build, making your character play exactly as you’d want them to. However, some points could do with a bit more explanation, and what they do can sometimes feel like a mystery.

Poise is one of those stats that seem confusing at first, however, after discovering what it does and what it means for you, can make the gameplay so much easier for your current playstyle. Following our guide, we’ll walk you through what Poise is in Dark Souls, and why it’s a great stat to invest in.

Elden Ring – What Is Poise?

Poise determines the amount of punishment you’ll be able to take while guarding, essentially meaning that you’ll be able to block more hits before dropping your guard. As you navigate through the vast and open world of Elden Ring, you’ll spend a lot of time fighting different enemies, bosses, and anything in between. Having the opportunity to protect yourself for a longer period can make or break some battles easily, so making sure that you spend some time configuring this stat is a great plan.

You can easily increase your base Poise stat by wearing Head, Chest, Arm, and Leg armor that offers boosts, or you’re able to devote the Runes that you earn through your playthrough to this stat, as well. Finding the best mix of your base stats will help you build your character up, and having extra Poise can make you a defensive powerhouse, even if you’re focusing on a more offensive-based build.

Finding armor sets that can help increase your poise is also a great option, as there are so many different sets in the world of Elden Ring, that you’re bound to find something that not only looks killer, but also offers you some great Stat Boosts, helping you build Poise faster than you could think. Taking an opportunity from slaying Great Enemies to find some of the more expansive and exciting armor sets in the game can offer you another way to build up your character early in the game, making things easier for you through your playthrough.

Taking the time to make sure your Poise is high enough to withstand some of the more intense attacks in Elden Ring is a solid idea, and one of the ways to make the game a little easier for you. It’s a challenging title, but the excitement you get from blocking a flurry of attacks, only to deal some crazy damage of your own is something you won’t soon forget.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.