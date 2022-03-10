Elden Ring Radagon’s Soreseal Location: Boost Attributes With This Legendary Talisman

Throughout your time with Elden Ring, the sprawling epic from FromSoftware, you’ll find yourself in perilous situations that will push you to your limits. As you find yourself facing off against new and exciting foes, you’ll find yourself pushing harder and harder as they get stronger and stronger. If only there was a way to help!

Well, there is, by harnessing the power of the Talisman Radagon’s Soreseal. What does this legendary item do for you, and does it help you or harm you? You’ll find out this, and more as we dive into the deep edges of this guide about Radagon’s Soreseal, where to find it, and what it does for you!

Elden Ring – Radagon’s Soreseal Usage and Location

As you approach the wicked lands of Caelid, you’ll come across Fort Faroth, near the easternmost parts of this terrifying plain. You’ll want to scale this castle, ridding its walls of any enemies inside and making your way to the top. After finding your footing there, you’ll want to drop down the opening, and explore the wooden walkways until you happen to come across a glowing corpse.

This corpse holds the Radagon’s Soreseal, a Talisman that gives you great boosts to your stats but comes with some drawbacks that may make this Talisman not the ideal pick for you.

The first thing that you’ll notice is the increase in your Vigor, Endurance, Strength, and Dexterity, as it gives an instant +5 to all of those stats. However, you’ll see an increase in damage of 15%, so it does come with a pretty solid drawback. If you are facing an enemy head-on, you’ll be able to deal more damage than ever before, but you’ll also take more damage.

You’ll see that this Talisman is more effective for those that are going for Strength and Dexterity-based builds, as the benefits of these stat boosts will help you hit enemies harder than ever before, and cause your weapons to do a noticeable amount of increased damage. However, as you will be more up-close and personal with your foes, you’ll see your Vigor drain, as you do take more damage.

If you are confident in your defensive skills, and your evasion is great, this Talisman offers a great risk/reward system that can benefit those who can handle its unique upgrades but could hurt those that are not as comfortable with the combat system in the game.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.