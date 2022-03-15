Elden Ring Rya Questline Guide: Where to Find the Necklace

As you venture through the world of Elden Ring, you’ll find yourself getting involved in a multitude of different quests, helping those out who are in need. You’ll usually be rewarded, be it with great goods, or great duels at the end of your mission. However, there are times that you may find yourself looking for items and not having an idea of where to find them. That’s where we come into play.

We are here today to help you find where you’ll get your Necklace during the questline for Rya, and how to progress further through her questline and continue on your journey to becoming an Elden Lord!

Elden Ring – Where to find the Necklace

When you first encounter Rya in the land of Liurnia, you’ll find yourself on a quest to retrieve a necklace that was stolen from her by a hooligan, and you’ll be off on your way to get it back, and maybe get some boiled prawns on your way.

As you head to the area circled in the map above, you’ll see a stone hut called Boilprawn Shack, which also happens to have a Site of Grace near it. Make sure that you activate it, so you can travel back here if you need to get some more boiled delights.

You’ll speak to the NPC there, who offers to sell you the necklace back, as well as other items. You can take the pacifist road and purchase this stolen good back from him, or you can exact your justice and eliminate him for what he did. If you choose to kill him, you’ll be able to purchase the items he would normally sell from the Twin Maiden Husks at Roundtable Hold, so it’s just the moral choice of how you’d like to proceed.

The necklace costs 1,000 Runes, so it’s not a major investment, and there is a chance that killing too many Tarnished can affect the ending that you receive, so there is also the threshold of that weighing on your choice. Since it’s a cheap item to get, it may just be worth your time to let them see another day, and buy the necklace from them to get it back to its rightful owner.

You’ll continue onward in your quest for Rya, so make sure that you have the damage negating Boiled Prawn item, and venture on furthermore!

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.