Elden Ring Steel Wire Torch Location: How to Get Firebreather Torch

Something every Elden Ring player learns for the get-go is that having a guiding light can be a key factor while exploring the many dungeons present in the game, as knowing your surroundings can be the difference between successfully clearing an encounter or getting killed in an ambush. With that said, having a torch capable of not only illuminating but also dealing damage can be a great help when exploring the dark corners of the Lands Between. Now, so that you can not only have a guiding light but also breathe fire on your foes, here’s where to find the Steel Wire Torch, the only torch in the game that allows you to go full firebreather, in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Steel Wire Torch Location

You can find the Steel Wire Torch in Elden Ring by heading to the Castle Morne area, located on the southeast portion of the Lingrave region. Once in the area, you will be able to find the torch by heading to the castle’s top floor, which you can access by either taking the patch located in front of the giant bonfire or by taking the stairs located close to the Pumpkin Head enemy located on the main square of the castle,

When you arrive on the top floor of the castle, you just need to reach the area where the mobs are fighting among themselves and head to a path located west of the battleground, where you will be able to find the item on a corpse guarded by a couple of harpies. To recap, here’s how to get the Steel Wire Torch in Elden Ring:

Go to Castle Morne.

Head to the top of the castle.

Head to the area where the mobs are fighting each other.

Go to a path located west of the area to find the item on a copse guarded by a couple of harpies.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

- This article was updated on March 12th, 2022