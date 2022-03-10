Elden Ring gives its players the chance to get their hands in a wide amount of new and mysterious items, each capable of, in true Soulsborne fashion, opening up a wave of new possibilities. With that said, among the said items, very few are as handy as the Stonesword Keys, which are capable of unlocking new paths to dungeons, as well as treasures all over the Lands Between. With that said, we will now tell you everything you need to know about Elden Ring’s Stonesword Keys.

Elden Ring Stonesword Keys Explained: How to Get More and Open Locked Doors

Players can get their hands on Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring by exploring the world, as they will be featured in many areas. With that said, for those currently searching for them, the best way to get large sums of the Keys can be done by purchasing them from the many merchants scattered throughout the game.

The price of each key will vary, as many merchants will sell them for 2.000 Runes, while others will only sell them in exchange for 5,000. For those currently starting their adventures, is also possible to begin the game with 2 Stonesword Keys by selecting them as your keepsake when creating your character.

After getting a Stonesword Key, you can, as we said above, use them to open a series of sealed paths featured throughout the many regions part of the Lands Between. You will be able to spot the sealed paths by their gray fog. Once close to them, you will be able to unseal them by using the required Stonesword Keys on the Imp Statue located by their side. It’s important to point out that once the seal is broken, the Stonesword Keys used will be lost, so use them carefully.

