Elden Ring Weapon Tier List | All Elden Ring Weapons, Ranked

While builds are an integral part of a game like Elden Ring, weapons are important as well. It’s not impossible to beat the game without weapons as several users have already demonstrated. But doing so is a painful task, and might take a considerable amount of time because you’ll be heading into fights with a considerable disadvantage by your side.

The sheer number of weapons that the game has to offer can be intimidating at times. And it might be difficult to distinguish which weapon is good and which isn’t. Keeping that in mind, here’s our list of weapons, ranked in order of their efficiency in Elden Ring.

Ranking All the Weapons in Elden Ring

The only tier that needs an explanation on this list is the Meme-Tier. We’ve come up with this tier just to give these weapons a position on this list. If you’re streaming the game and you’re up for a quirky challenge, use the weapons from this tier!

That said, here are the weapons:

Tier Weapons S-Tier Blasphemous Blade, Dark Moon Greatsword, Death’s Poker, Eleonora’s Poleblade, Erdtree Bow, Fallingstar Beast Jaw, Full Moon Crossbow, Gargoyle’s Blackblade, Godslayer’s Greatsword, Golden Order Greatsword, Lion Greatbow, Meteoric Ore Blade, Mohgwyn’s, Sacred Spear, Moonveil, Onyx Lord’s Greatsword, Rivers of Blood, Scepter of the All Knowing, Sword of Night and Flame, Winged Scythe, Carian Regal Scepter, Dragon Communion Seal, Frenzied Flame Seal, Giant’s Seal, Lusat’s Glintstone Staff A-Tier Bastard’s Stars, Beastclaw Greathammer, Black Knife, Blade of Calling, Bolt of Gransax, Carian Knight’s Sword, Cleanrot Spear, Cranial Vessel Candlestand, Crystal Sword, Death Ritual Spear, Devourer’s Scepter, Dragon Greatclaw, Dragon King’s Cragblade, Dragonscale Blade, Eclipse Shotel, Envoy’s Greathorn, Envoy’s Horn, Envoy’s Long Horn, Family Heads, Giant’s, Red Braid, Godskin Peeler, Golden Halberd, Grafted Blade Greatsword, Grafted Dragon, Halo Scythe, Hand of Malenia, Helphen’s Steeple, Horn Bow, Icerind Hatchet, Inquisitor’s Girandole

Inseparable Sword, Lazuli Glintstone Sword, Magma Blade, Magma Wyrm’s Scalesword, Maliketh’s Black Blade, Marais Executioner’s Sword, Miquellan Knight’s Sword, Morgott’s Cursed Sword, Ornamental Straight Sword, Prelate’s Inferno Crozier, Royal Greatsword, Ruins Greatsword, Sacred Relic Sword, Scavenger’s Curved Sword, Siluria’s Tree, Staff of the Avatar, Sword of St. Trina, Treespear, Veteran’s Prosthesis, Wing of Astel, Azur’s Glintstone Staff, Godslayer’s Seal, Golden Order Seal, Gravel Stone Seal, Rotten Crystal Staff B-Tier Antspur Rapier, Beast Repellent Torch, Beastman’s Curved Sword, Bloodhound’s Fang, Cipher Pata, Clayman’s Harpoon, Coded Sword, Crystal Spear, Executioner’s Greataxe, Frozen Needle, Gargoyle’s Black Axe, Gargoyle’s Black Halberd, Ghostflame Torch, Glintstone Kris, Golden Epitaph, Golem Greatbow, Great Omenkiller Cleaver, Greataxe, Hammer, Ivory Sickle, Loretta’s War Sickle, Magma Whip Candlestick, Marika’s Hammer, Monk’s Flamemace, Nagakiba, Noble’s Slender Sword, Nox Flowing Hammer, Reduvia, Ringed Finger, Rosus’ Axe, Rotten Crystal Spear, Rusted Anchor, Sentry’s Torch, Serpent Hunter, St. Trina’s Torch, Starscourge Greatsword, Stone Club, Torchpole, Troll Knight’s Sword, Vyke’s War Spear, Winged Greathorn, Zamor Curved Sword, Academy Glintstone Staff, Clawmark Seal, Demi, Human Queen’s Staff, Gelmir Glintstone Staff, Meteorite Staff, Staff of Loss, Staff of the Guilty C-Tier Albinauric Bow, Axe of Godfrey, Axe of Godrick, Bandit’s Curved Sword, Bloodhound Claws, Cinquedea, Crystal Knife, Curved Club, Duelist Greataxe, Gargoyle’s Great Axe, Gargoyle’s Greatsword, Gargoyle’s Twinblade, Grave Scythe, Grossmesser, Hoslow’s Petal Whip, Jar Cannon, Longhaft Axe, Mace, Morning Star, Ordovis’s Greatsword, Regalia of Eochaid, Rogier’s Rapier, Rotten Crystal Sword, Rotten Greataxe, Rotten Staff, Spiked Club, Steel Wire Torch, Torch, Troll’s Hammer, Warpick, Watchdog’s Staff, Watchdogs Greatsword, Finger Seal D-Tier Alabaster Lord’s Sword, Astrologer’s Staff, Beastman’s Cleaver, Butchering Knife, Carian Glintstone Staff, Celebrant’s Skull, Chainlink Flail, Cleanrot Knight’s Sword, Club, Cross Naginata, Crystal Staff, Curved Great Club, Erdtree Greatbow, Falchion, Flail, Flowing Curved Sword, Ghiza’s Wheel, Giant Crusher, Golem’s Halberd, Great Club, Great Stars, Greatbow, Iron Spear, Longbow, Mantis Blade, Misericorde, Nightrider Flail, Nox Flowing Sword, Omen Cleaver, Partisan, Pickaxe, Pike, Pulley Bow, Scimitar, Serpent God’s Curved Sword, Shamshir, Spear, Spiked Spear, Thorned Whip, Urumi, Venomous Fang, Wakizashi, Whip Meme-Tier Arbalest, Battle Axe, Battle Hammer, Bloodstained Dagger, Bloody Helice, Broadsword, Celebrant’s Cleaver, Celebrant’s Rib Rake, Celebrant’s Sickle, Commander’s Standard, Crepus’s Black Key Crossbow, Digger’s Staff, Dismounter, Dragon Halberd, Estoc, Gargoyle’s Halberd, Glaive, Godskin Stitcher, Great Mace, Greathorn Hammer, Greatsword, Guardian’s Swordspear, Highland Axe, Hookclaws, Iron Cleaver, Iron Greatsword, Jawbone Axe, Large Club, Monk’s Flameblade, Prince of Death’s Staff, Rotten Battle Hammer, Sacrificial Axe, Scorpion’s Stinger, Scythe, Serpent Bow, Serpentbone Blade, Short Spear, Shotel, Star Fist, Stormhawk Axe, Troll’s Golden Sword, Uchigatana, Warped Axe, Banished Knight’s Greatsword, Banished Knight’s Halberd, Bastard Sword, Black Bow, Brick Hammer, Caestus, Cane Sword, Carian Glintblade Staff, Claymore, Clinging Bone, Composite Bow, Dagger, Erdsteel Dagger, Erdtree Seal, Flamberge, Forked Greatsword, Forked Hatchet, Great Epee, Great Knife, Halberd, Hand Axe, Hand Ballista, Harp Bow, Heavy Crossbow, Iron Ball, Katar, Knight’s Greatsword, Lance, Light Crossbow, Longsword, Lordsworn’s Greatsword, Lordsworn’s Straight Sword, Lucerne, Misbegotten Shortbow, Nightrider Glaive, Noble’s Estoc, Parrying Dagger, Pest’s Glaive, Pulley Crossbow, Rapier, Raptor Talons, Red Branch Shortbow, Ripple Blade, Ripple Crescent Halberd, Short Sword, Shortbow, Soldier’s Crossbow, Spiked Caestus, Sword of Milos, Twinblade, Twinned Knight Swords, Varré’s Bouquet, Vulgar Militia Saw, Vulgar Militia Shotel, Warhawk’s Talon, Weathered Straight Sword, Winged Spear, Zweihander

- This article was updated on December 31st, 2022