In Elden Ring, players receive, in addition to a large sum of Runes, special consumables, or Remembrances after defeating each of the demi-gods currently inhabiting the Lands Between. With that said, after climbing all the way to the foot of the Erdtree and defeating Morgott, the Omen King, players will receive the Remembrance of the Omen King. But what does the Remembrance of the Omen King do in Elden Ring?

What Does Remembrance of the Omen King Do in Elden Ring?

After defeating Morgott, the Omen King, and obtaining the Remembrance of the Omen King, players can then, either consume the item, which will reward them with 30,000 Runes or exchange it for two exclusive items with Finger Reader Enia on the Roundtable Hold.

If you decide to get the exclusive items, you may exchange the Remembrance of the Omen King for either the Morgott’s Cursed Sword, a curved greatsword capable of dealing mainly physical damage, as well as performing its exclusive move ”Cursed-Blood Slice”, which deals massive physical and elemental damage, or the Regal Omen Bairn, a consumable item which allows you the ability to send a wave of projectiles towards your target, in exchange for a fixed amount of FP.

For those who wish to trade the Remembrance for the Cursed Sword, you will need to have 14 Strenght, 35 Dexterity, and 17 intelligence to properly wield the weapon in combat. It’s also important to point out that those who want to unlock both items can do it by first going to one of the many Walking Mausoleums currently present in the Lands Between and duplicating Remembrance of the Omen King there.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2022