Elden Ring: What Does Taunter’s Tongue Do?

Elden Ring has plenty of options for those wishing to enjoy multiplayer. Using the Tarnished’s Wizened Finger can let players send messages to others, and using Furlcalling Finger Remedies will allow friends and enemies alike to join a host’s world. These items mimic others found in previous FromSoftware titles. However, one multiplayer-centric item – the Taunter’s Tongue – has a special use. Hardcore players will want to find it as soon as possible, as it brings back a feature that veterans will be happy to see.

What Does the Taunter’s Tongue Do?

Players will find this item at the Roundtable Hold, as a reward for defeating Mad Tongue Alberich. The Taunter’s Tongue is an item with unlimited uses, but it can only be used after activating a Furlcalling Finger Remedy. Once both of these items have been applied, two changes will occur:

Only one cooperator can be summoned.

The limit of invading players increases from 1 to 2.

The host can be invaded even when alone.

The last point is especially noteworthy. In prior FromSoftware titles, a host needed to use items like Humanity or Embers in order to activate online play. Doing so would carry the threat of invasion, but also the ability to cooperate with others. In Elden Ring, a Remedy is used, but invasions are pretty much opt-in unless the host decides to bring in a friend. There is no way to let yourself be invaded alone without using the Taunter’s Tongue.

Fortunately, players can use this item relatively worry-free. If no players have appeared in the host’s world after a while, they can simply deactivate the Furlcalling Finger Remedy on their own, preventing its consumption. NPC invaders will also be able to appear in a host’s world regardless of the Tongue’s usage. If you decide to use it, just keep in mind that whoever invades will have to be around your level. If you’re at a particularly high level, expect to see tougher opponents.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.