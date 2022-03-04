Elden Ring: What is the Cursemark of Death Used For?

Elden Ring offers a variety of different items, and while some may be simple healing items that can help you breeze past an enemy without falling prey to their vicious attacks, some can completely alter the path of history. One of these items, the Cursemark of Death, is one of them, something that could be completely missed, but can change the ending of your game tremendously.

Where do you get this item, and what does it do? Well, we’re here today to give you more details about what the Cursemark of Death is, where to find it, and what it’s used for in this handy and helpful guide! There are spoiler warnings ahead, but we will mark them when we get there.

Elden Ring – What is the Cursemark of Death

The Cursemark of Death is an item that you’ll be able to find in your journey through the vast open world of Elden Ring. However, what you may not know is what it’s used for. It’s an item that can trigger a completely different ending than the one that you are anticipating, and can change the course of history in the world around you.

To get your hands on the Cursemark of Death, you’ll need to scale the Divine Tower of Liurnia. At the top of the tower, you’ll find a body with an item that you can obtain, that item being it Cursemark of Death. Once you get this item, holding onto it is all you’ll need to do until much later in the game.

*Spoiler Warnings*

You will need the Cursemark of Death to access the area that houses the Lichdragon Fortissax, which is an optional boss but is also required to accomplish one of the multiple endings of the game. The Age of Fracture is the main ending of the game, with The Age of Duskborn ending only being able to be accomplished with this specific item, as you need it to fight the Lichdragon. You must also follow the path of the Two Fingers, as well as using the Mending Rune of the Death-Prince.

*Spoiler End*

The Cursemark of Death is a very important item for those that are looking to alter their course of history in the lands of Elden Ring. As this is an item that is easy to miss, making sure that you’re checking every nook and cranny through the game is a great idea, as you may not become the Elden Lord you would like to be without certain items.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.