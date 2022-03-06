After defeating Starscourge Radahn in Elden Ring, you and Blaidd are nearly at the end of your search for Nokron, Eternal City. After exploring the Siofra region with Blaidd, speaking to both Seluvis and Sellen for advice, and finally putting an end to Starscourge Radahn at the Castle Redmane festival, the opening to Nokron has finally revealed itself. After defeating Radahn, Blaidd asks you to meet him “where the falling star bit the Earth.” This leads to Nokron, but Blaidd is nowhere to be found. So, where can you find Blaidd in Nokron in Elden Ring?

Where is Blaidd in Nokron?

Despite his instructions to meet him there, Blaidd is not in Nokron. Unlike in Siofra where he was just hiding away in a hard-to-find area, Blaidd is just straight up not at Nokron, so you’ll have to complete this leg of Ranni’s questline on your own. He’s preoccupied with other endeavors at the moment, but you can still find him and see what’s going on before you delve into the Eternal City. He’s in a completely different location though, but it’s a familiar place.

Where Does Blaidd Go After Radahn in Elden Ring?

After the Radahn festival, Blaidd can be found at the Forlorn Hound Evergaol in Limgrave. This is the very same place where you fought Bloodhound Knight Darriwil alongside Blaidd much earlier in the game. If you approach the center of the Evergaol, you’ll be prompted to speak with Blaidd and he’ll tell you that he is going to see Ranni in order to clear things up.

For a bit of additional lore, you can also go speak to Blacksmith Iji at the Road to the Manor Site of Grace in Liurnia to hear more about why Blaidd ended up here and not at Nokron with you. At this point, you have to complete the rest of Ranni’s quest before you can interact with Blaidd again. Once you have finished Ranni’s questline, you can find Blaidd one last time at Ranni’s Rise, and that’ll be the final part of his quest.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.