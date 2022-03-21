If you’ve been playing through Fia’s questline, you’ll have been given a Weathered Dagger item after having reached Altus Plateau in Elden Ring. It’s at this point you may have encountered other NPC’s who have asked quite a bit of you, in lengthy questlines with varying rewards and possible alternate endings entailed. In this case, it’s a rather simple request, just return this dagger to its rightful owner. But you might be wondering who, so read on for our guide on Where to Deliver the Weathered Dagger for Fia in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring: Where to Deliver the Weathered Dagger for Fia

Whether you’ve just received the dagger or are coming back later, you should be able to go to Roundtable Hold and deliver it to D, Hunter of the Dead by speaking to him. It is that simple, although be prepared. Doing so will trigger the next steps in this questline, and actually will result in some tragic consequences to follow, as is seemingly custom in Soulsborne games. If you’re comfortable with reading spoilers, read on.

Once you return to Roundtable Hold you’ll come to find D murdered by Fia, at which point she will also leave, and you’ll need to claim D’s armor and bell bearing for the next steps in this quest. This will involve D’s brother wishing to avenge him, tracking down Fia in the Siofra River Aqueducts, and new gear to be found as well as his eclectic armor set to eventually keep as your own. Not nearly everyone staying at the Hold is trustworthy, it would seem.

This concludes our guide on Where to Deliver the Weathered Dagger for Fia in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring is available now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.