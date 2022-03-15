Elden Ring: Where to Get Placidusax’s Ruin Incantation

Among the many Dragon Incantations, players can make use of in Elden Ring, the Placidusax’s Ruin can be considered the best, as it allows its conjurer the ability to take on the form of the once Elden Lord Placidusax and let out a wave of Golden and deadly flames on their enemies. With that said, taking into account the destructive power of the ability, it is a given that getting it will also be a task worthy of an Elden Lord. Now, to help all of those currently searching for the Incantation, here’s how to get the Placidusax’s Ruin incantation in From Software’s newest epic, Elden Ring.

Where and How to Get the Placidusax’s Ruin Incantation in Elden Ring

Differently, from all the other Dragon Incarnations players can get their hands on in the game, you will only be able to get the Placidusax’s Ruin incantation in Elden Ring by defeating the legendary dragon Dragonlord Placidusax and then exchanging their Remembrance of the Dragonlord with Enia at the Roundtable Hold.

With that said, you will be able to find the boss in the Crumbling Farum Azula region, which will only become available after you reached the point in which you are given the choice to commit with Melina at the Forge of the Giants area. Once you make your choice, a cutscene will play out and you will arrive at Crumbling Farum Azula. You can check out a step-by-step guide into finding Dragonlord Placidusax on Crumbling Farum Azula, here.

After defeating the boss and exchanging their Rememberance for the Placidusax’s Ruin incantation, you will need to have 36 Faith, at least 80 FP and 3 Free slots to equip and to make use of the ability.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2022