Zenimax continues to iron out the kinks in The Elder Scrolls Online, and today’s patch notes are pretty short and brief since v6.2.9 is pretty much just a bug-fixing patch. There a two highlights, with one fix addressing high MMR-rated premades being unable to enter Battlegrounds, and another fixing an issue that would cause the “Leave Now” button to lock-up after a group has disbanded, kicked you, or everyone has left. There’s nothing too crazy here, but every squished bug counts.

Elder Scrolls Online v6.2.9 Patch Notes

The Elder Scrolls Online v6.2.9 contains fixes for a number of game crashes, a few art and animation-related fixes, a fix for Battleground groups, and more. The size of this patch is approximately 92MB.

Base Game: Fixes and Improvements

Alliance War and PvP

Battlegrounds

Fixed an issue where pre-made groups with a very high MMR would occasionally not get into a Battleground.

Art & Animation

General

Fixed an issue where the Circular and Smooth Depth of Field options could blur the sky.

Crown Store & Crown Crates

General

Fixed an issue where male High Elf characters were not able to use a deployed Campfire Kit memento or the Boozy Boot emote.

Dungeon & Group Content

General

Fixed an issue that would cause the “Leave Now” button to not work when a group is disbanded, you’re kicked, or everyone leaves.

Housing

General

Fixed an issue that could prevent your character from sitting on validly placed chairs at certain locations.

Furnishings

Fixed an issue that could occur with the beams when rotating the “Dwarven Beam Emitter, Medium” furnishing.

Miscellaneous

General

Fixed a crash which could be caused by UI addon interactions when reloading the game UI.

Fixed a crash that was prevalent in Trials or within Dragonhold content.

Fixed a rare crash that could happen during UI updates including health changes or Antiquities excavation.

Fixed a rare crash related to particle effects.

Fixed a crash related to animations.

Stadia Game Client